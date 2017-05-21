Intact team named Start Up of the Year

The Intact winning team, from left: Stefan Bonello, head judge; Daniel Robinson; Matthew Von Brockdorff, managing director, Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd; Johann Caruana, head incentives administration, Malta Enterprise; Bernard Agius, manager for innovation, Malta Communications Authority; Karl Briffa, JAYE Malta chairman; and Julian Azzopardi, JAYE Malta CEO.

Intact was named ‘Start Up of the Year’ at the Junior Achievement Young Enterprise Malta Foundation Start Up Programme finals held at the Hilton Malta, St Julian’s. Intact is a young team of five first year students attending St Martin’s Institute for Higher Education, who came together and developed the concept for an early warning safety device for motorcyclists.

Earlier this month, JAYE Malta concluded its Start Up Programme offering tertiary education students the opportunity to create, develop and pitch an investment proposal for their very own start up company. From 12 teams, six reached the final phase of a programme that involved a number of gruelling assessment stages towards developing an ‘investment-ready’ business concept.

The stages included idea generation, concept validation, prototyping and pitching, leading up to the coveted prize of JAYE Start Up Programme Malta title and €2,000 in seed capital sponsored by the Malta Communications Authority.

In front of guests and relatives, each team presented its product proposal and recounted its experience before the 2017 roll of honours were announced. These were: JAYE Malta Start Up Winners – Intact; Best Business Potential Award supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry – Verne; and Best Social Enterprise supported by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ – GikPoint

Daniel Robinson, head of retail banking and wealth management at HSBC Bank Malta, main commercial sponsor of the organisation, highlighted the need for increased participation by youth in entrepreneurship programmes that offer hands-on experiential opportunities to generate, develop and build new entrepreneurial talent. With the opportunity given to students registered in tertiary educational programmes, youth in Malta and Gozo are given the ideal platform to explore their business acumen and transform their dreams into reality.

Through the Start Up Programme, JAYE Malta hopes to further encourage youth to take the plunge into becoming entrepreneurs. The association of the organisation with some of Malta’s leading businesses and entities such as HSBC, PwC, ICAEW, TAKEOFF, CIM, the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Agenzija Zghazagh and the MCA lends not only much needed financial support to deliver the programme, but also invaluable expertise and industry specific know-how to participants as they prepare to take on the world of work and employment.

For more information, visit www.jayemalta.org, e-mail [email protected] or call 2124 5054.