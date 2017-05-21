GO Cares fund donates €2,500

The GO Cares Employee Fund has donated €2,500 to the Daughters of the Sacred Heart to support their missionary work in Tanzania. The funds were raised by GO employees through a figolli sale last Easter.

Josephine Grima, senior manager, HR Operations at GO, who presented the funds to Sr Antoinette Calleja, said: “Every year GO employees organise numerous fundraising initiatives and events to help those in need, both in Malta and abroad. The Daughters of the Sacred Heart, founded in Malta in 1903 by Madre Teresa Nuzzo, do a fantastic job both in providing education and support to hundreds of children in Malta and by working in other communities that have very limited resources.”

The GO Cares Employee Fund is an initiative through which GO employees also voluntarily donate a small contribution from their salary on a monthly basis. GO employees are able to support various worthy causes by organising different activities during the year and making use of donations made through this Employee Fund.

Seen here are three GO Cares representatives, from left, Greta Rapinett, Josephine Grima and Philippa Gingell Littlejohn with Sr Antoinette.