Friends of Australia mark 40th anniversary

The present committee members of the FOAA. New member Tania Walters is not pictured.

Mgr Philip Calleja founded the Friends of Australia Association (FOAA) in April 1977 to promote friendship and understanding between the citizens of Malta and those of Australia by means of cultural, educational and social activities. He always wanted to have a sustained link between the Maltese living in Australia and their parents and relations in Malta.

When a great number of Maltese migrants started coming back to Malta, they joined the association, led by myself, to keep contact with their country of adoption. How they enjoyed the films the association used to show them about Australia at Dar l-Emigrant! You could hear them recalling excitedly and even with tears in their eyes the various towns and landmarks they could not forget.

From the very beginning when relations between the two countries were not so good, the FOAA wrote to both governments asking for the restoration of these relations. Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser had written back asking for good will among our peoples. We again wrote to both governments and to the press, calling for the re-establishment of the post of High Commissioner for Malta. We made our voice heard again concerning double taxation, dual citizenship and the Australian government’s decision to charge payment for visas authorising entry into Australia.

The FOAA held talks on Australian pensions and social security benefits and organised a survey and questionnaires for the recipients of the Australian benefits. Together with Mgr Calleja we held talks with the minister and director of social security about the prospective new agreement dealing with social services. The outcome of these talks was very satisfactory.

Together with the Emigrants’ Commission we held occasions to welcome prominent people from Australia like former prime minister John Howard, Mgr (later Cardinal) George Pell, former archbishop of Melbourne, Mgr Joe Grech, the new Bishop of Melbourne, Governor General Bill Yayden and other members of the government, not to mention the various Australian High Commissioners.

These have been 40 years of a great number of activities

Indeed, these have been 40 years of a great number of activities including meetings with authorities, in-house discussions, surveys, educational visits and various social events, especially on such occasions as Australia Day, Anzac Day and Christmas. The committee always took an active interest and participated in talks to improve the situation of returned migrants, like double taxation, dual citizenship and fees for visas.

Over the years, the FOAA not only served as a link but also as a great help when problems cropped up especially in connection with social security benefits, taxation, citizenship, visas and pensions. Visit Dar l-Emigrant on a Tuesday morning and you will meet members and non-members alike waiting to consult the dedicated Virgil Bugeja and his group.

Recipients of the Order of Australia Medal, Mgr Philip Calleja, Josephine Zammit Cordina, Virgil Bugeja and Tony Cutajar with former Australian High Commissioner Jane Lambert (second from left).

Not so long ago, together with Mr Bugeja as secretary, I was at the forefront when returned migrants’ children found difficulties to enter junior lyceums because they had to sit for a Maltese language examination. We had talks with the authorities on Australian pensions and the reciprocal agreement dealing with social security benefits.

We also managed to obtain facilities for direct banking of Australian pensions. In 1998 we wrote to the Maltese government asking for dual citizenship for children born of Maltese parents in Australia. Our services include information on Maltese and Australian pensions, emigration qualifications, citizenship of both countries, passports and ID cards for returned migrants, employment in Malta in liaison with the ETC, advice on taxation and on the purchase of property in Malta. This can be very time-consuming especially where complicated application forms are concerned.

A very frustrating problem for us is that of returned migrants on Maltese passports who had not obtained a return visa to Australia should they wish to go back. However, the FOAA enjoys an excellent rapport with the Australian High Commission in Malta, as well as with various government departments, especially that of social security. The same can be said about our superb standing with Centrelink Australia.

Eight years ago, I was awarded an Honorary Medal of the Order of Australia by the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia for services to Australia-Malta bilateral relations.

I had previously been presented with the Fairfield Council Shield of Australia during my visits Down Under. The same OAM medal was also awarded to Mr Bugeja last year for his dedicated work with the association. We both join Mgr Calleja, who was a recipient of the same honour years back. After 37 years at the helm, I resigned from the post of president of the FOAA and was replaced by Mr Bugeja, who has been giving sterling work.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the association will be joining the Emigrants’ Commission in welcoming the new Australian High Commissioner, Julienne Hince, to Dar l-Emigrant on May 26 at 5pm. This will be followed by a reception.

Tony Cutajar is a former president and co-founder of the Friends of Australia Association.