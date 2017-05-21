Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 00:01

Foundation helps The Foodbank

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation has agreed to support The Foodbank run by Rev Kim Hurst at St Andrew’s church in Valletta. Rev Hurst and her volunteers provide food parcels to families going through temporary hardships. She was delighted and very thankful at the news. Rev Hurst is seen receiving the donation from Jane Mizzi, trustee of the Alfred Mizzi Foundation.

