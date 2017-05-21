Events for your diary
• A car boot sale will be held today from 10am to 4pm at the Verdala International School in Pembroke.
Refreshments will be available from Coffee Cart Project and Beanstalk food van. Slackliner Malta will also be joining the event, allowing children and parents to have a go.
All proceeds raised are in aid of the Verdala Boosters Club.
• The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia on Wednesday at 6pm. All stamp collec-tors are welcome. For more information call 7931 5509.
