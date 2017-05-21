Announcements

BAILEY. On May 19, HERBERT passed peacefully away, aged 91. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, his daughters Doris and Caroline, his son Joe, his grandsons Stephen and James, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, May 23, at 2.15pm for the chapel of the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace.

CARUANA. On May 19, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, HUBERT, of Sliema, aged 71, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss, his wife Mirelle Bonello Ghio, his children Cedric and his wife Felicity and Trevor and his wife Helen, his grandchildren Martina, Francesca, Jodie and Abbie, his brothers Joe and his wife Janet and Willie, his mother-in-law Rosemarie, his sister-in-law Annemarie and her husband Joe Vassallo Gatt, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Monday, May 22 at 1.15pm for the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Provi­denza will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BONAVIA – MARY. In treasured and loving memory of a dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosette, Aurora and Reggie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BRAY. Cherished memories of our beloved CHARLES on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His loving wife Esther, children Joyce, Victor and Ronald, grandchildren Yanica and Isaac. Loving you always, forgetting you never.

FALZON – GEORGIA, May 21, 2001. In loving memory of a beloved and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed but always remembered with much love and gratitude by her loving husband Vincent, her two sons Anthony and Andrew, her grandson Aidan and sisters-in-law Margaret, Pauline and Antoinette.

Our loved ones wander far from earth

And from its pain and care

To walk into His open arms

And find that peace waits there.

FORSHORE RANDON. In memory of MIRIAM, a loving sister and a wonderful aunt, on the 10th anniversary of her death.

VELLA – EMANUEL, 27.5.2003. Wonderful memories of a precious person on the anniversary of his demise 14 years ago. Remembered and loved. In our hearts forever. Veronica, Karen, Anne Marie, Therese and families.

Personal

To thank God for graces received through the intercession of Our Lady of Sorrows, St Pio of Pietrelcina and Blessed Nazju Falzon. M.V.