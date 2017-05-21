70th year of ACN dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima

While the Church is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Apparitions at Fatima, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) is celebrating the 70th anniversary since its establishment.

ACN was consecrated to Our Lady of Fatima by its founder, Fr Werenfried van Straaten, in 1967, on the 50th anniversary of the Apparitions. On May 13, 2000, at the age of 87, Fr Werenfried again visited Fatima and concelebrated with Pope John Paul II at the beatification Mass of Francisco and Jacinta Marto, two of the three children of Fatima.

Aid to the Church in Need was founded in 1947 to provide spiritual and material assistance to refugees fleeing from Communism in east Europe. Fr Werenfried spoke about how the messages of Fatima influenced both him and his work: “I saw the danger of Communism, and the supernatural events at Fatima made me acknowledge the dangerous nature and the true face of Communism – the fundamental rejection of God and the persecution of His children.”

Fr Martin Barta, Ecclesiastical Assistant to Aid to Church in Need (International), said: “For 70 years, most of the Western world has not been beset by war. However, we cannot truly say that peace has reigned.” But he was sure as promised by Our Lady of Fatima that “in the end her Immaculate Heart will triumph”.

ACN (International) is organising a pilgrimage to Fatima led by Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, JCD, president of ACN, where participants will meet staff, benefactors and friends. ACN (Malta) is taking part in the pilgrimage to be held in September. Those interested in participating can call ACN (Malta) on 2148 7818 or send an e-mail to [email protected] for more information.