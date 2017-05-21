€3,200 for Hospice

Representatives from Malta University Holding Company and BRND WGN met the Hospice Malta fundraising coordinator to hand over €3,200 raised from this year’s BRND WGN & University Ring Road Races. The MUHC has been organising these races since 2013 and in each edition has donated half the race fees to Hospice. This year, the races were given an even bigger facelift after re-securing title sponsorship from BRND WGN for the second year round, as well as through support in all forms and sizes from many other local companies. The other main sponsors of the 2017 edition were Delta Media Services, Engel & Völkers Sara Grech Ltd, Key Contractors, XFM 100.2 and Outdoor Living. Seen here are: from left, BRND WGN chief executive officer Peter Grech; Johanna Galea, manager, entertainment and merchandise, MUHC; Joseph Azzopardi, group CEO, MUHC; Annabel Spiteri, fundraising executive coordinator, Hospice Malta; and Hannah Pace, marketing assistant, MUHC.