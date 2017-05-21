Czechs too strong for Malta
The Czech Republic securedpromotion to the European Nations Trophy Division after defeating Malta 48-14 in Prague yesterday.
The Maltese fought valiantly to try and upset their more-quoted opponents but the Czechs turned out to be a step too far for Damian Neill’s men as they raced to a one-sided victory.
The hosts set up their victory in the first half.
The Czech scored four tries with Malta having only a Luke Watts try – converted by James Morris – to show for their efforts and at the interval the home side enjoyed a 24-7 lead.
On the restart, the visitors started brightly and Clayton Cassar grabbed the second try which was again converted by Morris to cut the gap to ten points – 24-14.
But the Czechs’ superior physical power came to the fore and went on to add three more tries and two penalty conversions to seal a comfortable victory.
