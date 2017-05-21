Quotes and news

During the press conference on the return flight from Fatima, Pope Francis said he has doubts about claims that Our Lady continues to appear in the village of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

These apparations allegedly started in 1981 and are said to continue today. The Pope referred to the findings of a commission chaired by Cardinal Camillo Ruini, the retired papal vicar of Rome. He said the report has its doubts but that he has even more doubts than the report.

“I prefer Our Lady as mother, our mother, and not Our Lady as head of the post office who sends a message at a stated time.

“This isn’t Jesus’ mother,” he said. “And these alleged apparitions don’t have much value. I say this as a personal opinion, but it is clear. Who thinks that Our Lady says: ‘Come, because tomorrow at this time I will give a message to that seer?’ No!”

‘Our Lady is a revolutionary’

Pope Francis, during his pilgrimage to Fatima, stressed that Our Lady is not a plaster statue but a revolutionary figure showing God’s love and tenderness.

“Great injustice is done to God’s grace whenever we say that sins are punished by his judgment, without first saying – as the Gospel clearly does – that they are forgiven by his mercy!” the Pope said.

“Mercy has to be put before judgment and, in any case, God’s judgment will always be rendered in the light of His mercy,” Francis continued.

“With Mary, may each of us become a sign and sacrament of the mercy of God, who pardons always and pardons everything.” And then, quoting from the key text of his pontificate, Evangelii Gaudium, he added: “Whenever we look to Mary, we come to believe once again in the revolutionary nature of love and tenderness.”

Bishop’s advice to UK voters

Catholics in the diocese of Porthmouth, England, were told by Bishop Philip Egan that before they vote they should evaluate, first and foremost, the position of politicians about the dignity of life.

In a pastoral letter, issued in advance of June general elections, Bishop Egan suggested 10 questions that Catholic voters should ask of a candidate. The bishop wrote that voters should also be mindful of persecuted Christians, religious liberty, and care for the poor and the environment.

