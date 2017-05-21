Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 07:43 by

Reuters

Peruvian authorities rescue 15-foot anaconda

Peruvian environmental authorities rescued and released an anaconda of over 15 feet which had become partially trapped inside a plastic tube.

Nathan Frandino reports.

