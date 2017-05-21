Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 10:36

Watch: Simon Busuttil addresses PN activity

Simon Busuttil is this morning addressing an activity in Birkirkara. Watch the activity live in the video above.

Refresh page if the video stops playing.

