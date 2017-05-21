Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 10:51

Two slightly injured as minibus overturns

Two people were slightly injured this morning when a minibus overturned near the airport at around 10.30am.

The police said the minibus was headed towards Kirkop.

 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta is a target for Italian mafia,...

  2. Watch: PM calls for united front against...

  3. Italian politician quits amid secret...

  4. Schembri and Hillman fail to explain...

  5. PM trying to shut up whistleblowers -...

  6. Watch: Blaze above Santa Venera tunnels

  7. Watch: Dumps illegally in Marsalforn......

  8. Anger as grave prices soar by €3,000

  9. Keith Schembri: FIAU had found...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed