Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says 54% of respondents in a survey conducted for the paper said they have little trust or no trust at all in State institutions to take the necessary steps against corruption. A total 46% claimed to have a great deal of trust or a fair amount of trust. In another story, the newspaper says former Labour whip Godfrey Farrugia has dismissed the Prime Minister’s assurance that a Labour government will not introduce abortion with the now Partit Demokratiku candidate warning that Joseph Muscat’s U-turn on embryo freezing is already paving the way for it.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that the number of undecided voters has continued to skyrocket.

MaltaToday says that the Labour Party is still leading by four points, with the trust being shown in Prime Minister Joseph Muscat being steady.

Il-Mument leads with the Nationalist Party’s proposals for the education sector.

It-Torċa says that the Malta Files released yesterday were an attack on Malta.

Illum quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying he will fight for Malta’s interest following the release of the Malta Files.

Kullħadd says that the Nationalist government had changed the country's legislation to allow for the importation of heavy fuel oil ignoring the people's health in the process.