Joseph Muscat's U-turn on embryo freezing paving way for abortion - Godfrey Farrugia

Godfrey Farrugia has dismissed the Prime Minister’s assurance that a Labour government will not introduce abortion, warning that Joseph Muscat’s U-turn on embryo freezing is already paving the way for it.

The former Labour Whip sounded the warning in an interview a week after his decision to contest the June 3 general election on the Democratic Party ticket in coalition with the Nationalist Party.

I am certain that embryo freezing will be introduced. The natural consequence will be abortion

Dr Farrugia’s remarks came despite the Prime Minister’s recent categorical denial that no such plans were in the pipeline.

“Since my days as an MEP, I consistently voted against abortion, and under my leadership I see no room for any form of debate on the introduction of abortion,” Dr Muscat said last Wednesday when speaking about Labour’s civil rights manifesto proposals.

However, Dr Farrugia insists the ball has already been set rolling in the manner the morning-after pill was introduced. “I am certain, even from the discussion within the Embryo Protection Agency on the way forward, that embryo freezing will be introduced. The natural consequence will be the introduction of abortion,” he said.

