Hunters release 400 turtledoves in Buskett
Aim is to eventually breed 5,000
Some 400 turtledoves were released in Buskett this morning in what marked the beginning of a project that is meant to help maintain the sustainability of the species.
The birds were captive-bred as part of a programme financed by the hunters' federation, FKNK, and supported by the government.
FKNK CEO Lino Farrugia told this newspaper that the aim was to eventually breed 5,000 turtledoves, equalling the maximum number of turtledoves that hunters were allowed to shoot.
This year, the spring hunting season was opened for quail only.
He explained that a total of 14 hunters bred these 400 birds in two months, and more were expected to join the cause in the coming months.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.