Many reasons to vote out the government

There are various reasons to vote against the government at the next election.

In four years it has managed to give Malta a cheap name by selling our nationality and passports for fast money.

It has spoilt our islands’ environment, with uncontrolled building in the form of unsightly and tasteless high square blocks, mostly apartments. It has contributed not a bit to the ruin of our townscapes and villages, such as Nigret and Bubaqra near Żurrieq, and many other instances elsewhere.

Opportunistic projects have replaced reasoned planning, and permits are being dished out carelessly by the so-called Planning Authority in Swieqi, Pender Place in St Julian’s, and so on.

Some 3,000 vehicles are being imported annually, about 30 per day, for an already overcrowded road system. Major roads like the Mosta-San Pawl tat-Tarġa bypass have been left in a primitive state. A foreign student some 20 years ago remarked that at our airport we should put up a billboard reading ‘Welcome to Malta. Works in progress’.

There appears to be little concern and care for retaining the beauty of our environment. Our present situation is not only bad, it is disastrous, with many environmental sins being committed. Town planning is either bad or hardly existent, favouring land speculators who only care about their pockets.

Malta has become a more undisciplined place to live in, with drugs galore, litter in our towns and countryside and an increase in the crime rate. We have lost our values and principles and a change in government is badly needed.