Leave the Referendum Act alone

To me as a simple citizen, as, I would imagine, to the vast majority of my fellow citizens of Malta, it is highly objectionable that any organisation (be it a hunters lobby, or whatever), or individual, tries to take away from us, or deny us, our presently held right at law, (ergo stemming from the present Referendum Act) that we, collectively in the legally required numbers, can ask that a specific legal provision – being targeted at whoever or whatever body – be either removed or complied with.

The Referendum Act is a legal provision that provides a quantum of protection to citizens. Politicians should not monkeyfoot about with it.

This is not a question about the ‘targeting of groups’. If groups (or individuals for that matter) need to be made the subject or a target of a plebiscite, then so be it. In a democracy numbers, including via the tool of a referendum, are the expression of people (humans!).