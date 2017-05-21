In the national interest

In 2013, voters were lured by Joseph Muscat’s sweet talk, but in the last four years numerous wrongdoings were committed by him and members of his Cabinet. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Calling all switchers and floating voters – Malta needs you, Malta needs you as never before.

This is no time to dither, Malta is at the veritable crossroads. In 2013 you may have been lured by Joseph Muscat’s sweet talk, but now that you have experienced him for four years you must be aware of the numerous wrongdoings committed by him and members of his Cabinet.

The scandals, one after the other, are not mistakes, as he is trying to portray them; they are willful obscenities committed according to plan. Proof, if there needs to be, are the hidden companies in Panama, further hidden by trusts in New Zealand set up by Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri.

They set up these structures behind your back and for tax evasion purposes. And finally, it has now been alleged that the third company eGrant revealed in the Panama Papers may actually belong to Michelle Muscat, the wife of the Prime Minister.

Notwithstanding his denials, nobody believes him as he has lost all his credibility after defending Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri for their wrongdoings. Besides, Michelle Muscat’s high-life profile since 2013 does not help to dispel the allegation.

But notwithstanding the numerous scandals (the Australia Hall affair, the Café Premier deal, the Gaffarena deal, the mysterious Azerbaijan fuel deal), to name a few, that cost the taxpayers millions of euros, Joseph Muscat has the temerity to try to repeat the same 2013 trick and lure the gullible to give him another five years.

He has fooled people once, and he must not be allowed to do it again. He has tarnished the name of our country internationally so much and it would be a national disaster if he is permitted to plunge the country into further disrepute. It is enough that we are already being referred to as a banana republic or a third-world country like Zimbabwe.

The alliance made up of the Nationalist Party and the Democratic Party offer hope for Malta with a joint manifesto that should raise Malta’s image back to the highest European standards, thereby earning back the respect of the other European nations and indeed the world. The measures being proposed by the PN are concrete and actionable and should ensure that the living standards of all strata of Maltese society will be raised for the benefit of all.

The economy, which has always been nurtured so well by the PN ever since Independence, will surely grow at a faster rate than at present, as the profligacy (such as persons of trust with exorbitant salaries and additional perks) of the Muscat government will be addressed from day one of a new administration. The trust in the institutional authorities will be rebuilt by proper governance, which will ensure their independence from government influence.

This is what Malta is yearning for and your vote for Malta on June 3 will be the greatest gift you can give to your country. Let’s put personal interests and personal gain aside and be guided by the national interest.

Our children and future generations will bless us for saving Malta from the brink of the precipice that Joseph Muscat and his cronies have driven us to.