Dangerous situation in Korean peninsula
US President Donald Trump should take Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advice and stop harassing North Korea. Only patience and dialogue can bring about a peaceful solution, not bombs.
It takes two to tango, as the saying goes. Korean leader Kim Jong-un isn’t one to back off easily and Mr Trump wants to show the world who is boss.
This is a very dangerous combination indeed which could trigger a nuclear war with all its consequences. A silly move by one of these two crazy leaders will set the Korean peninsula on fire, one thing world leaders should strive to avoid.
