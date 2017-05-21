Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 00:01 by

Alfred Gauci, Sliema

Dangerous situation in Korean peninsula

US President Donald Trump should take Russian President Vladimir Putin’s   advice and stop harassing North Korea. Only patience and dialogue can bring about a peaceful solution, not bombs.

It takes two to tango, as the saying goes. Korean leader Kim Jong-un isn’t one to back off easily and Mr Trump wants to show the world who is boss.

This is a very dangerous combination indeed which could trigger a nuclear war with all its consequences. A silly move by one of these two crazy leaders will set the Korean peninsula on fire, one thing world leaders should strive to avoid.

