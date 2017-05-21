Dangerous situation in Korean peninsula

US President Donald Trump should take Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advice and stop harassing North Korea. Only patience and dialogue can bring about a peaceful solution, not bombs.

It takes two to tango, as the saying goes. Korean leader Kim Jong-un isn’t one to back off easily and Mr Trump wants to show the world who is boss.

This is a very dangerous combination indeed which could trigger a nuclear war with all its consequences. A silly move by one of these two crazy leaders will set the Korean peninsula on fire, one thing world leaders should strive to avoid.