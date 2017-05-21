European Heart Failure Awareness Day in Malta

To coincide with European Heart Failure Awareness Day, the Maltese Cardiac Society and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate, in collaboration with Novartis, organised activities to increase awareness on heart failure in Malta.

Heart failure is a major health issue. At least 15 million adults live with heart failure in Europe. One in five people (20 per cent) in Europe are at risk of heart failure.

In spite of this, most people do not know what heart failure is and would not recognise symptoms if they had them.

The highlight of the activities were educational lectures at Mater Dei Hospital entitled ‘The Heart Failure Epidemic in Malta’ by Robert Xuereb, president of the Maltese Cardiac Society, and ‘Protect Your Heart – the Mediterranean Way’ by Paula Vassallo, director, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate.

“One to two per cent of the popu­lation in Malta suffers from heart failure, but the public is more afraid of stroke, heart attacks and advanced cancer even though heart failure is more deadly, said Dr Xuereb.

“Locally, heart failure is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation and prolonged hospital stay,” he added. Dr Xuereb explained the causes of heart failure and what one needed to look for to recognise the common symptoms of shortness of breath, swelling of the feet or ankles or abdomen and fatigue, and to seek medical advice once these symptoms appear.

Due to an ageing population and risk factors such as obesity and lifestyle, the number of people diagnosed with heart failure is expected to increase by more than 25 per cent before 2030.

“At present there is no cure for heart failure, but patients who are diagnosed early, follow their treatment and make lifestyle changes can live longer, feel better and be more active,” Dr Xuereb explained. As awareness and understanding of heart failure grows, along with recent progress in research, people living with the condition may be able to successfully manage their disease for longer.

Dr Vassallo emphasised the importance of a healthy lifestyle, referring to the dietary guidelines for Maltese adults issued by the directorate, which highlight the benefits of the Mediterranean diet for a healthy heart. She discussed the various programmes offered by the directorate, including the Healthy Weight for Life programme, the Tobacco Cessation Support Services and the Ħu Kontroll programme.

The latter is a self-management programme with the aim to empower, increase confidence and motivation in individuals with chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease. Participants learn various skills that enable them to offset any difficulties encountered in their everyday life and change any ill-health behaviours, thus regaining control over their lives. These programmes are free in various localities in Malta.

The Heart Failure Clinic and the Cardiac Rehabilitation teams at Mater Dei Hospital assessed the risk of heart failure by checking weight and body mass index, waist circumference, blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

The Health Promotion Unit was also on site to promote various educational programmes available and provide advice on the importance of weight control, diet, exercise, smoking cessation, diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol control.

Heart failure

Heart failure is a debilitating and potentially life-threatening condition where the heart cannot pump enough blood around the body. This, in most cases, happens because the heart muscle responsible for the pumping action weakens over time or becomes too stiff. More than 20 million people suffer from heart failure worldwide and this number is increasing.

European Heart Failure Awareness Day

European Heart Failure Awareness Day aims to raise awareness on heart failure, including possible symptoms, and the importance of an early and accurate diagnosis and the need for optimal treatment.

This Europe-wide initiative was developed in 2010 through the combined efforts of National Societies of Heart Failure across Europe, and is part of the European Society of Cardiology/Heart Failure Association activities.