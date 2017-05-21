Opera for children

As part of its 20th anniversary, the Victoria International Arts Festival organised an opera for Primary School children, in collaboration with the School of Performing Arts (SOPA). The opera, Little Red Riding Hood, was composed by Seymour Barab and was staged at Catholic Action Hall in Victoria.

Year 1, 2, and 3 students took an active part in the opera by singing the choral parts and participated in a dialogue with the singers through the collaboration of the school’s headmaster, Lelio Spiteri, and his assistant, Helga Vella.

The festival is sponsored by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme (GCSP) within the Arts Council Malta and the Presidency of the Council of the EU.