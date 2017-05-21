For your diary

• Beauty and the Beast will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• The Oasi Group of Volunteers is holding a Book and Plant Fair in St Francis Square, Victoria, (opposite the church) until June 3. Opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30 until 7pm. Donations of items and help are appreciated. Contact Oasi Foundation 5, Triq Wied Sara, Victoria, or call 2156 3333, e-mail: [email protected].

• The feast of St Rita will be celebrated at St Augustine church, Victoria, tomorrow. Mass will be celebrated every hour from 6am to 1pm. At 5.15pm there will be the blessing of flowers and the presentation of children to St Rita, followed by Mass celebrated by Augustine Provincial Fr Franco Grech and the procession with the statue of St Rita.

• The feast of St Rita will also be celebrated by the St Augustine Sisters at their convent in Gleeneagles Street, Għajnsielem. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will celebrate Mass tomorrow at 7am, followed by the Te Deum. Can. Joe Cardona will celebrate Mass at 11am and bless children. After the rosary at 5.30pm, St Paul’s Bay parish priest, Fr Michael Attard, will celebrate Mass with the participation of the Lauretana choir, under the direction of Lelio Spiteri.

• A Bible study session will be held at the Franciscan Friars centre at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem, tomorrow at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome.

• World Union of Catholic Women’s Organisations Day is being celebrated in Gozo at Catholic Action HQ (Arturo Mercieca Street, Victoria) on Tuesday. Mass will be said at 9am, followed by a discussion and prayers led by Fr Noel Saliba. All women are invited.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Out-patients Department on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• MUSEUM superior Joe Fenech will hold a prayer and catechesis meeting at Our Lady Of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thursday from 10 to 11am. All are invited to attend.

• A prayer session and a Mass to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the birth of St Pio of Pietrelcina will be held at the Capuchins’ sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces, Victoria, on Thursday at 6.15pm. All devotees are invited to attend.

• Wirt Għawdex will be holding a lecture, entitled ‘The Heraldry of the Nobility and Gentry of Gozo from Medieval times until the onset of British rule’, by Lt. Colonel Charles A. Gauci RAMC (Retd) at the Santa Cecilia chapel in Għajnsielem on Friday at 6.30pm. Reservations can be made at [email protected].

• Applications for the Don Bosco Oratory summer club (July and August) for children aged four to 13 may be obtained from the oratory in Victoria or downloaded from donboscogozo.org. Volunteers are also invited to apply by filling in the application form on the same site.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale at the football ground, near the main car park, Victoria, next Sunday from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee of €10 per car space is payable on the day. For enquiries call 2155 3336, 2155 1180 or 2155 8250.

[email protected]