Fatima apparitions celebration

A special celebration in honour of Our Lady of Fatima marking the anniversary of the apparitions that took place 100 years ago was held at the Maria Bambina parish of Xagħra.

Organised by the Gozo Diocese Catechesis office, the celebration was attended by Year Four, Five and Six Primary School students from all Gozo parishes.

They were addressed by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, Xagħra archpriest Mgr Carmelo Refalo and seminarian Joseph Hili. After praying for peace among nations, the students donated various hygiene products and baby food to Caritas Gozo which were then distributed among needy families. The celebration was animated by the guitar group of Xagħra and Gozo diocese seminarians.