Europe Day in Gozo

Europe Day was marked in Gozo with a family event organised by the Europe Direct Information Centre (Gozo), in collaboration with the European Commission Representation in Malta and the European Parliament Office in Malta, at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria. Besides games and quizzes for fun and learning, the event was supported by several entities.

Various EU Member State embassies distributed promotional material by their re-spective countries. Institute of Tourism Studies (Gozo) students offered delicious food tastings from various European cuisines.

A book, entitled Awareness of food safety from the shop to the plate, which includes food recipes served during the event, was distributed among visitors.

Alegria Gozo, Centre Stage Dance Academy, Turning Pointe Dance Theatre, Gozo Gymnastics Academy, Annette Mystic Dancers and Novel Band entertained those present, while Buzzy Kids Entertainment, Sunshine Arts and Crafts Gallery and the European Star Mascot provided entertainment for children throughout the event.