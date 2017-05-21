Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 16:57

Juventus beat Crotone to clinch sixth successive Serie A title

Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain in action with Crotone’s Federico Ceccherini. Photo: Giorgio Perottino, Reuters

Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain in action with Crotone’s Federico Ceccherini. Photo: Giorgio Perottino, Reuters

Juventus clinched their sixth successive Serie A title, and completed a third league and cup double in a row, when they beat relegation-threatened Crotone 3-0.

Mario Mandzukic scored from close range after 12 minutes, Paulo Dybala curled in a stunning 25-metre free kick before halftime and Alex Sandro scored late in the game to give them the three points they needed.

Juve are four points clear of Roma with one match each to play.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Floriana win FA Trophy after beating Sliema

  2. Escape artists Crotone hope to spoil...

  3. Usmanov launches bid to buy Arsenal

  4. Roma beat Chievo to keep pace with Juventus

  5. Blues, Greens clash as new cup,...

  6. Sevilla’s Sampaoli says could not snub...

  7. Coach Gisdol hopes support can lead ...

  8. Three into two won’t go in Champions League

  9. A Premier anti-climax

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed