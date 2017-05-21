Sporting briefs

Millwall: Steve Morison fired Millwall back to the Championship and then hit out at the fans who “ruined” their big moment. Lions striker Morison prodded home an 85th-minute winner to sink Bradford 1-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley. But sadly, the shine was taken off Millwall’s win by the behaviour of some of their fans. Several hundred invaded the pitch at the final whistle with some goading Bradford’s crestfallen players and their manager, Stuart McCall.

Kilmarnock: Interim Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch says he will sit down with the board next week to thrash out a deal to become permanent manager. McCulloch steered the club to safety after taking over from Lee Clark – who left to join Bury in February – but the former Rangers defender could not prevent Killie from slipping to a narrow 3-2 loss against Ross County.

Inverness: Richie Foran will speak to the Inverness board early this week to see if he will still be in charge for their Championship campaign. Caley Thistle’s seven-year stay in the Premiership was ended yesterday despite a 3-2 win over Motherwell, with Hamilton’s 4-0 win over Dundee making their result redundant. Foran has borne the brunt of the criticism for Inverness’ dire campaign and stressed he has no indication at this stage of any changes at the club.

Toronto: Toronto FC’s six-game winning run in the MLS came to an end after they drew 1-1 at New York Red Bulls. The Red Bulls went ahead in the 38th minute through Bradley Wright-Phillips, with the former Southampton striker scoring an overhead kick. But Toronto levelled in the 70th minute through Benoit Cheyrou and they had the chance to extend their hot streak but Jozy Altidore missed an 82nd-minute penalty.