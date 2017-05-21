Juve hungry for more success, says Marchisio

Claudio Marchisio holds the Coppa Italia after Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 in the final last week.

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio believes his team-mates are still hungry for more silverware as they close in on the Serie A title.

Victory over relegation-threatened Crotone today will secure a sixth consecutive Serie A title.

Juve’s lead at the top of Serie A was cut to a point after Roma’s win at Chievo yesterday but they will take an unassailable four-point lead into the final weekend with victory over Crotone.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side recovered from last week’s 3-1 defeat at nearest rivals Roma to win the Coppa Italia for the third year running with a 2-0 victory over Lazio on Wednesday.

Juventus will also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3 and Marchisio is hunting a trophy haul.

“Obviously I am a player so that changes things, but I am also living this period as a fan,” Marchisio told the club’s website.

“I want Juventus to win the Champions League more and more with each passing day, always keeping in mind that every step closer we have taken was the result of sacrifice and hard work.

“We have been winning trophies consistently for years but that doesn’t change anything; every single guy in this dressing room just wants more. We mustn’t take any of what we have achieved for granted because it is our past that has led us to this present.

“I hope the fans are as focused as we are on Sunday’s game. We will approach it as if it is another final because at the end of it, there may well be another trophy and another record: six Scudetti in a row, three Coppa Italia in a row.

“The Champions League has been a huge part of our history but the greatest strength of this club is always thinking one game and one victory at a time. Crotone are on a great run and are fighting for survival so we can’t afford any slip-ups.”

Crotone are just a point from safety after five wins and two draws in their last seven games, but defeat to Juventus could see them relegated if 17th-placed Empoli beat Atalanta and Genoa defeat Torino.

Roma kept up the pressure on Juventus after a 5-3 win at Chievo.

The Giallorossi survived a scare though as they twice fell behind in the first half.

Lucas Castro made it 1-0 when he converted from close range, but Stephan El Shaarawy levelled from the edge of the box after 28 minutes.

Roberto Inglese restored Chievo's lead when he headed past Wojciech Szczesny eight minutes before the break.

But Mohamed Salah equalised again at the break before El Shaarawy put Roma ahead for the first time on 58 minutes.

Salah fired into the bottom corner for 4-2 and Edin Dzeko scored his 28th league goal of the season with seven minutes left when he drilled in from outside the box to put Roma in control.

Inglese pulled a goal back with three minutes.

Napoli remained in the title race when they crushed Fiorentina 4-1 at the San Paolo Stadium.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne gave the hosts a two-goal lead before Dries Mertens added a brace upon restart to seal an impressive win for Napoli.

Josip Ilicic pulled a goal back for Fiorentina.

Playing today - 15.00

Milan vs Bologna

Empoli vs Atalanta

Genoa vs Torino

Juventus vs Crotone

Sassuolo vs Cagliari

Udinese vs Sampdoria

Lazio vs Inter - 20.45

Tomorrow

Pescara vs Palermo - 20.45