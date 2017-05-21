New tapas lounge at Le Méridien

Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa has just opened its terrace doors to summer with a new Spanish tapas bar called Pincho’s.

Located on the hotel grounds, bang in the centre of Balluta Bay, Pincho’s is the perfect place if you are seeking to graze through an appetising tapas menu paired with a variety of Spanish wines, exclusively stocked by Le Méridien, as well as signature cocktails

“At Pincho’s you can enjoy Spanish cuisine — prepared by our award-wining team of chefs – directly from our splendid outdoor terrace,” hotel general manager Alex Incorvaja said.

Whether you are after the famous crisp papatas bravas, Iberico ham or an escabeche prepared with local fish, this tapas lounge offers a wide-ranging menu that caters for all dietary requirements. Pincho’s promises to be the place to socialise and hang out this summer.

The name of the place was inspired by the tapas culture in the Basque region of Spain where pinchos, or pintxos, form the backbone of their food culture. Pincho literally means spike and refers to skewered food.

Pincho’s is open daily from 6 to 11pm. For reservations call 2311 2254.