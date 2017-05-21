Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 00:01

Mark Scerri wins first Red Bull Beat It

Mark Scerri has won the first ever Red Bull Beat It edition in Malta, after a thrilling final against Cheryl Lofreda.

With Pjazza Teatru Rjal as the backdrop, 16 finalists danced it out in front of a sizeable crowd, who had to decide who would advance, and eventually win, the competition. Apart from displaying a variety of dance styles in this revolutionary street-style contest, dancers also had the extra challenge of interacting with the crowd.

The Red Bull Beat It event was organised by OTH and supported by Urban Jungle – House of Sport and Bass Camp Malta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Wholesome flavours

  2. New tapas lounge at Le Méridien

  3. Mark Scerri wins first Red Bull Beat It

  4. KFC Malta joins global food donation

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed