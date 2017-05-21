Mark Scerri wins first Red Bull Beat It
Mark Scerri has won the first ever Red Bull Beat It edition in Malta, after a thrilling final against Cheryl Lofreda.
With Pjazza Teatru Rjal as the backdrop, 16 finalists danced it out in front of a sizeable crowd, who had to decide who would advance, and eventually win, the competition. Apart from displaying a variety of dance styles in this revolutionary street-style contest, dancers also had the extra challenge of interacting with the crowd.
The Red Bull Beat It event was organised by OTH and supported by Urban Jungle – House of Sport and Bass Camp Malta.
