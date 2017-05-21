KFC Malta joins global food donation

Fr Charles Said (left) with Kurt Micallef.

KFC Malta will be joining hundreds of KFC sites around the world to participate in Harvest, the world’s first-ever prepared food donation programme.

Through Harvest, KFC Malta is donating surplus food to St Patrick’s Salesian School in Sliema, who in turn will create protein- and nutrient-rich meals for the boys. The school offers care and education to children and young people needing support usually due to a family situation.

“The Harvest programme is a simple method for donating items we cannot sell to people in need,” said Kurt Micallef, business manager at Food Chain Limited.

When participating in Harvest, restaurant team members package unsold and wholesome food into approved containers and store the product safely in the restaurant’s freezer. With help from Food Donation Connection, each restaurant is partnered with a local charity and coordinates a weekly pickup schedule while tracking donations to ensure safety and quality.

John Bonello Ghio, head of food business at Farsons Group, said: “With one in nine people around the world suffering hunger and a third of the world’s food wasted each year, we believe that simply redirecting surplus food to those in need will make a tremendous impact.”

Fr Charles Said from St Patrick’s said the programme was about creating solidarity, working as a team, creating collaboration between businesses and charitable societies, and being generous and sharing resources with others.

For more information visit http://www.yum.com/responsibility/community/harvest-food-donation. KFC is operated in Malta by Food Chain Limited, a member of the Farsons Group. Follow KFC Malta on www.facebook.com/KFCmalta or visit www.kfc.com.mt.