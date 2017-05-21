Wholesome flavours

Makes 10 crescent rolls

For the dough

3¾ cups plus 1 tbsp (500g) all-purpose flour

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1 (¼-ounce/7g) envelope fast-acting yeast

1 tsp fine sea salt

¾ cup plus 3 tbsp (220ml) whole milk, lukewarm

3 tbsp (40g) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 large egg

For the filling

½ cup plus 1 tbsp (125g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tbsp freshly grated lemon zest

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tsp ground cardamom

For the topping

1 large egg yolk

1 tbsp water

2 to 3 tbsp poppy seeds

As soon as these puffy golden yeast rolls leave the oven, they fill the kitchen with the sweetest smell of butter, cardamom and citrus. Soft crescent milk rolls are a classic German breakfast treat, made even more tempting with sweet lemon-cardamom butter. I always make an extra-large batch of the fragrant filling to spread decadently onto the warm, tender rolls.

For the dough, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, yeast and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, butter and egg – the mixture should be lukewarm. Add to the flour mixture and use the dough hooks of an electric mixer to mix for a few minutes or until well combined. Transfer the dough to a work surface and continue kneading it with your hands for a few minutes or until you have a soft and silky ball. Place the dough back in the bowl, cover with a tea towel and let rise in a warm place, or preferably in a 100°F (35°C) warm oven, for 70 minutes or until doubled in size.

For the filling, use an electric mixer to beat the butter, lemon zest, sugar and cardamom until fluffy. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

When the dough has doubled in size, punch it down, take it out of the bowl and knead for about 30 seconds. Divide the dough into 10 equal (roughly 3-ounce/85g) portions and use your hands to roll each portion into a smooth ball. Lightly flour a work surface and use a rolling pin to roll out each portion into an eight-inch-long (20cm) triangle shape, about four inches wide (10cm) at the base. Spread a thin layer of the lemon-cardamom butter onto each triangle, then, starting at the base, roll each triangle up toward its tip. Bend the rolls into crescent shapes; make sure the pointy tip of the triangle is tucked underneath, so the rolls don’t open while baking. Arrange the rolls on the lined baking sheets, cover with a tea towel and let rise in a warm place for 20 minutes. Reserve the remaining cardamom butter for serving.

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

For the topping, whisk together the egg yolk and water and brush onto the tops of the crescent milk rolls. Sprinkle generously with poppy seeds and bake, one sheet at a time, for about 11 to 12 minutes or until golden and light brown. Serve with the reserved butter. The rolls taste best on the first day.

Fennel and Melon Carpaccio with Chervil

Serves 2 to 4

For the dressing

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

Fine sea salt

Ground pepper

1 (10-ounce/280g) fennel bulb, cut in half, cored and very thinly sliced

1 small ripe Galia melon or cantaloupe, peeled, cut into quarters and very thinly sliced

1 small handful fresh chervil leaves

For the dressing, whisk together the olive oil and vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Arrange the fennel and melon in overlapping layers on plates, then drizzle with the dressing, sprinkle with the chervil and serve immediately.

Food writer Meike Peters wins James Beard Award

Food writer Meike Peters, whose blog ‘Eat in My Kitchen’ is followed by thousands of foodies and food lovers across the globe, has beaten the likes of world-famous celebrity chef Ina Garten to be crowned the winner of the James Beard Award for General Cooking.

Established in 1990, the annual James Beard Awards – which are organised by the James Beard Foundation – honour excellence in cuisine, culinary writing and culinary education. It is considered the world’s most prestigious cookbook award.

Peters’ recently published cookery book is called Eat in My Kitchen: To cook, to bake, to eat and to treat.

“The James Beard Award is like the Oscars of cookbooks. It means a lot – and not just in the US,” Peters said.

“Some of the authors who were awarded that night have worked for their success for decades, and they cried on stage just the same. It’s very emotional, but it’s also a huge recognition, both for my cookbook and for everybody who’s been involved in the process. The book gets more attention all over the world through this award, which we’re all very thankful for!”

In the award-winning cookbook, Peters includes some of Malta’s most iconic recipes, including pudina tal-ħobż and minestra, alongside famous US desserts and German favourites – bringing together her heritage as well as her partner Jamie’s, who is half-Maltese and half-American.

“I met Jamie while he was touring in Germany with Ira Losco, which I was overseeing,” said Peters, who now considers Malta her second home.

“When I came to visit, I was totally mesmerised by the amazing ways things like fennel seeds, citrus fruit, coriander seeds and orange blossom water were used, and I now include them in a variety of recipes to create a fusion of cuisines.”

http://eatinmykitchen.meikepeters.com/