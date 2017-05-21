Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 00:01

Volleyball champions

Lube Civitanova have just been crowned Italy’s volleyball champions for a fourth successive year. In the final, Civitanova beat Trento in straight sets to win the five-match final series 3-0. Civitanova’s main sponsors are Cucine Lube who are represented in Malta by Carmelo Delia. For more information, call 2147 2882 or visit www.carmelodelia.com.

