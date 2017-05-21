Volleyball champions
Lube Civitanova have just been crowned Italy’s volleyball champions for a fourth successive year. In the final, Civitanova beat Trento in straight sets to win the five-match final series 3-0. Civitanova’s main sponsors are Cucine Lube who are represented in Malta by Carmelo Delia. For more information, call 2147 2882 or visit www.carmelodelia.com.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.