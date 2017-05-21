Skin formulas that work

A preview of Anika Patel’s Nior London range of skincare products was held at Palazzo Castelletti in Rabat. The brand is leading the way in groundbreaking skincare technology.

As a child, like most, Patel experienced blemish-free skin until reaching her teenage years. Unlike her peers, she was faced with a skin condition that left her body scarred and her confidence wounded, so she was determined to go on a mission to create something truly unique with formulas that work.

Together with an expert team of chemists and researchers, she embarked on a lengthy journey of research, product development and testing. Being the daughter of a pharmacist and entrepreneur, her father was an instrumental part of her drive.

In the creation of each product, Patel not only worked on developing something for herself, but for women everywhere. Each of her expertly formulated skincare products have been created to address particular skincare concerns, inspired by different women in Anika’s life.

From improving the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines to reducing the look of scars and stretchmarks, Nior London’s skincare range will help give skin a radiant healthy glow. Her skin story was one of unanswered questions, curiosity and, ultimately, enlightenment. It has been a transformative journey and of profound purpose – it has allowed her to fulfil her dream.

Nior London products are locally represented by importers and distributors Galea & Galea. For trade enquiries, call 2164 1586, visit www.galeaandgalea.com or e-mail [email protected].