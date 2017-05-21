Inspired by the 1950s and 1960s, La Piscine emerges as the most important theme in the Parfois spring/summer 2017 collection for the warm season.

The scene at the Molitor pools in Paris, where colour is a predominant element, provides the motif for a collection that takes us on a journey to a retro summer full of geometry and colour blocking.

Red, blue and yellow plastic canvas purses with striking large and wide stripes; purses and bags with wooden handles and flowers for a summer in which the most important thing is, without a doubt, the detail.

The shoes also have vintage inspiration: wedges are the feature of the collection, as much for their characteristic shape as for their colour – a vivid and intense red.

If jewellery is the key to a memorable summer, La Piscine takes the collection to a whole new level, where acrylic and textiles live in harmony to create statement necklaces and earrings that will highlight the most basic looks.

Cat’s eye sunglasses with a pool blue interior and black and white stripe detail bring all the elegance and class that the clubs of the 1950s and 1960s called for, making them the perfect sunny day accessory. Wallpapers of the era provide the perfect inspiration for the sarong you will want to keep close on breezy days.

The glorious days of the 50s have arrived, bringing us a more colourful and retro summer than ever in a collection for modern women who like to relive the past.

Parfois is locally represented by Arkadia Marketing Ltd, a subsidiary of the Mizzi organisation. Parfois stores can be found in Republic Street, Valletta; Arkadia in Victoria; and now also at The Point, Sliema.