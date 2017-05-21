Gold and bronze for top-notch white wines

Delicata’s Gran Cavalier Chardonnay 2016 (left) and the Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier 2016: winners of gold and bronze medals respectively.

Passion and craftsmanship earned Delicata two medals at the 2017 Challenge International du Vin in Bordeaux, France.

Delicata’s Gran Cavalier Chardonnay won Gold whereas its Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier earned a well-deserved Bronze. The two Delicata wines were Malta’s only medallists.

Both superior dry white wines are of the D.O.K. Malta appellation and made from hand-picked bunches and sorted grape berries of the challenging 2016 vintage.

The coveted medals are testimonial to Delicata’s ever-growing reputation for being craftsmen of top-notch boutique wines and follow hot on the heels of the commendations for two other wines in the winery’s Gran Cavalier flagship range, firstly by Europe’s largest wine magazine Vinum for the 2015 barrel-matured Syrah, and also for the 2014 Merlot served together with the 2013 Grand Vin de Hauteville Moscato at a gala dinner at one of Milan’s best two-star Michelin restaurants just weeks ago.

Since his maiden vintage, chief winemaker Matthew Delicata has taken an impactful lead with consistently high-scoring premium Maltese wines and Delicata’s signature labels have gained recognition as sought-after quality wine gems.

But the recent Bronze Medal for the Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier is especially close to the winemaker’s heart since the Viognier variety is particularly difficult to grow. The award shows that good Viognier is no longer confined to its original terroir in France but also thrives in deeper Maltese soils provided it is given expert care and attention.

Delicata’s Gran Cavalier Chardonnay, Malta’s only gold-medallist at The 2017 Challenge International du Vin, is skilfully vinified from quality grapes coming exclusively from two specially earmarked Maltese clos or walled vineyard parcels in Wied tal-Isqof and Ta’ Buqana.

This flavour-packed, fruity luxury wine is a creamy Malta-grown Chardonnay, barrel fermented in its own purpose-built cooled chai, with a pleasant whiff of wet gravel and dewy hay and delectable hints of brioche and buttercream in fine contrast with an invigorating zesty lime and pear drop palate.

For more competition details, go to www.challengeduvin.com.