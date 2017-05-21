Four new skin boosters
Four new boosters are on the market: Hydra+ hydration booster; Nutri+ nutrition oils; Defence+ antioxidant oils; and Lift+ firming solution.
Designed to boost your day and night cream, these boosters are available from all leading salons and spas.
For trade enquiries, call Beauty Culture Group of Santa Venera on 2144 0424, 2744 0424 or 7944 6089, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.beautyculturecentre.com.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.