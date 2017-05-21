Four new skin boosters

Four new boosters are on the market: Hydra+ hydration booster; Nutri+ nutrition oils; Defence+ antioxidant oils; and Lift+ firming solution.

Designed to boost your day and night cream, these boosters are available from all leading salons and spas.

For trade enquiries, call Beauty Culture Group of Santa Venera on 2144 0424, 2744 0424 or 7944 6089, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.beautyculturecentre.com.