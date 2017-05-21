Malta Fashion Week chairman and producer Adrian Mizzi with Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef at the launch.

The Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Malta and the Chamilia Malta Fashion Awards were launched at Fort St Elmo last Monday. The Valletta 2018 Foundation and the Ministry of Justice, Culture and Local Government are supporters of this year’s event.

Malta Fashion Week and awards chairman and producer Adrian Mizzi presented some of the highlights from this year’s calendar of events, which include shows and presentations by 15 local designers as well as four international designers.

He said one of the main objectives of this event has always been to create a platform that could reach international audiences and generate global exposure. He also highlighted the help and support received from the many volunteers, corporate sponsors and government entities like Valletta 2018, Arts Council Malta and Heritage Malta. However, he also said more determined investments would help the local industry take things to a higher level.

He went on to thank all the corporate sponsors, namely Mercedes Benz, Chamilia, Aldo, Tresemme, Eva Garden and Coca Cola.

The seventh edition of Malta Fashion Week will be taking place at Fort St Elmo, Valletta from May 22 to 27. All events will be held at Fort St Elmo, thus providing a symbolic link between fashion as an art and our local culture.

Valletta 2018 Foundation chairman Jason Micallef said: “Valletta 2018 is proud to have the Mercedes Benz Malta Fashion Week included in its European Capital of Culture programme in the run up to 2018.”

Through the Cultural Partnership Agreement, Arts Council Malta is funding the Malta Fashion Association, which supports the participation of local emerging fashion designers in the Malta Fashion Week.

“This investment adds value to our wide range of 11 partnerships with the creative sector while upholding our commitment to support the development of creative professionals and their artistic excellence”, said Toni Attard, director of strategy at Arts Council Malta. He added that Malta Fashion Week served as an important platform for designers’ creative growth particularly in terms networking, exposure and visibility in the local and international scenes.