Sunday, May 21, 2017, 00:01

University postgraduate prospectus

The University of Malta has published its prospectus with details of all the postgraduate courses that it is offering this October and the entry requiements for each course.

The prospectus also highlights the courses or areas of study eligible for tax rebates under the Malta Enterprise Get Qualified Scheme.

The prospectus is available online at the websites below. Printed copies are available from the Admissions and Records Office, Msida campus, and from the University’s Valletta and Gozo campuses.

Applications are to be received by July 20 at the website below.

www.um.edu.mt/admissions, www.issuu.com, www.um.edu.mt/apply

