Street sport in the City
A group of sports students from the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) set up a temporary footvolley pitch in St George’s Square, Valletta, for a day. This enabled passersby, including tourists and young people, to try out this innovative street sport. The activity was organised in collaboration with the NGO Move and the support of Valletta 2018 Foundation.
