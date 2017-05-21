Significant use of German in Malta’s public spaces

Most of the German signs are found in Malta’s touristic places for the benefit of German-speaking tourists or German residents in Malta.

Research conducted by Jeanette Debono for a disseration for the award of BA (Hons) German at the University of Malta shows a significant use of the German language in names of streets, houses and other places in Malta.

The dissertation, entitled Die deutsche Sprache im öffentlichen Raum auf den maltesischen Inseln (The German language in public spaces around the Maltese islands) features 586 photos of German street and house names, adverts of German products, instructional and informative signs, company names, monuments, shop names, clubs and institutions, graffiti and others.

Debono’s dissertation revealed that although most of the signs in German are public and found in touristic places for the benefit of German-speaking tourists or German residents in Malta, there are also quite a number of private signs, especially house names. Part of the research also included a telephone survey of 40 people living in houses that have a German name who, Debono says, “all shared their love about Germans and the German language”.

She commented: “Despite the German language grammar being somewhat challenging, its use in public and private places shows that the Maltese islands are multicultural. This creates an ambience where German-speaking tourists feel welcome.

“German companies based in Malta, monuments commemorating twinning agreements between German and Maltese villages and local clubs’ and institutions’ connection with Germany also add to this atmosphere and are a proof of the strong relationships between Malta and Germany.”

A copy of the dissertation may be found at the German Resource Centre in the University’s German Department and at the University Library.

