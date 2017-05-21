Ph.D students on the rise

Prof. Charles Sammut (front row, centre) with this year’s award winners for the Dean’s List.

Seven Ph.D students at the University of Malta, or 25 per cent of all its Ph.D students, graduated from the Faculty of Science, and this year a further six Ph.Ds and up to 46 Master’s students will graduate in science and mathematics. This was announced by Science Faculty dean Charles Sammut at the recent Dean of Science 2017 Awards ceremony, which recognises outstanding students in various courses run by the faculty.

Sammut said the number of postgraduate researchers was increasing with the help of several government-funded programmes and despite competition from “foreign institutions which can provide much better funded doctoral and post-doctoral positions”. He also thanked several government agencies and private companies that sponsor individual awards.