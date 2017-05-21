Awards for student entrepreneurs
Two students at the Entrepreneurship Centre of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast), Roberto Tweraser and Sebastian Mizzi, received the Cercle International Diplomatique et Consulare (CIDIC) Award in recognition of their work at the centre to produce and export locally designed products. The award was presented at a ceremony presided by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace, Attard. Pictured are (from left) Mcast Board of Governors president Silvio De Bono, Mr Twerazer, the President, Mcast principal and CEO Stephen Cachia, Mr Mizzi, Mcast Board of Governors vice-president Victor Satariano and Malta’s ambassador to Belgium Ray Azzopardi.
