A Sports Day with a difference
This year’s Sports Day at St Thomas More College primary school, Marsascala, were held on the parish church parvis, the local public garden and the car park, instead of in the school ground. The idea was to show the public the importance the school gives to the pupils’ healthy wellbeing and the sports curriculum. The junior year pupils practised sports such as rugby, basketball, netball, hockey, dance, football, basketball, karate, weightlifting and judo while the early years practised fundamental movement skills activities using equipment made from recycled material.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.