Sunday, May 21, 2017, 00:01

A Sports Day with a difference

This year’s Sports Day at St Thomas More College primary school, Marsascala, were held on the parish church parvis, the local public garden and the car park, instead of in the school ground. The idea was to show the public the importance the school gives to the pupils’ healthy wellbeing and the sports curriculum. The junior year pupils practised sports such as rugby, basketball, netball, hockey, dance, football, basketball, karate, weightlifting and judo while the early years practised fundamental movement skills activities using equipment made from recycled material.

