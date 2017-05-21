Vodafone to start Roam Like at Home from June 15

Vodafone Malta is introducing Roam Like at Home for its pay-monthly customers travelling within the EU from June 1 – two weeks before the EU regulation comes into effect.

Customers on top-up plans or who top-up as they go will benefit from Roam Like at Home from June 15.

Simply put, the concept of Roam Like at Home means that customers travelling abroad in any of the EU countries will be able to use their mobile phones without incurring any additional roaming surcharges.

Vodafone Malta had pre-empted the EU regulation back in January 2016, having recognised the importance of giving its customers a worry-free experience when travelling abroad. In a first for Malta, Vodafone had moved to eliminate roaming charges through its new RED plans introduced last year.

The changes in June will therefore mainly impact customers on top-up and older pay-monthly plans.

Roam Like at Home changes to individual tariff plans will be communicated to customers in the coming weeks.