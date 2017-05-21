VGH to sponsor 10 scholarships for Barts

Vitals Global Healthcare has launched a scholarship programme for students wishing to study at Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry in Gozo. Through this programme, VGH will be sponsoring 10 scholarships for applicants from Malta and across the globe.

“Barts is known to be one of the best medical schools in Europe, producing quality doctors year on year. Working in parallel with the University of Malta, the Barts programme will continue to train medical professionals, enabling us to cater for the growing healthcare demands of the Maltese community and of international patients seeking care across the Maltese Islands,” said VGH director Ram Tumuluri.

Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentisty is offering a five-year programme in Medicine, leading to the degree of Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and a one-year pre-medical Certificate in Clinical Foundation Studies, the latter working with the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology. Students will be taught in Malta by staff from Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry (Queen Mary University of London’s medical faculty) and local clinicians working with the school.

Students applying for a scholarship under the programme must satisfy all academic and general eligibility criteria as set out by Barts. Following a preliminary assessment of applications, a steering committee composed of VGH and Barts representatives will then oversee the interview and selection process.

“We are very excited to establish a scholarship programme for our Malta programme,” said dean of Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Prof. Anthony Warrens. “Barts already considers VGH to be a long-term partner,” Prof. Warrens added.

Present at the launch was Health Minister Chris Fearne, who said: “Our government understands that collaboration is key to our nation’s success, and that organisations like VGH and Barts add value to our landscape by bringing in resources needed to achieve better standards for all. Having highly skilled doctors and medical staff working across our hospitals allows us to provide better care for local patients, also allowing us to attract foreign patients looking to receive high-quality care,” Mr Fearne said.

Applications for the scholarship degree are now open. More information can be found by visiting http://www.smd.qmul.ac.uk/undergraduate/malta/scholarships-available or www.vitalshealthcare.com.