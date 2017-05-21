Save lives, slow down

The immediate action every driver is in duty bound to take is to slow down to reduce injuries and fatalities on the road, a workshop organised by the Tara Malou Licari Fund, in collaboration with the Health Ministry, emphasised.

The workshop was held as part of worldwide activities by the UN Road Safety Collaboration for the Fourth UN Global Road Safety Week held recently with the key message Save Lives – #SlowDown.

Motors Inc. Ltd, official concessionaire of Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Hyundai, Iveco, Jeep, Kia and Opel, supported the event to drive the point home: speed kills, while prudent driving is a responsible way to address this key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries.

The workshop included interventions across the board, from high-level discussions by competent authorities, to healthcare and casualty professionals, academics, students and suffering mothers who lost their children to road traffic deaths.

Following the day-long workshop, participants drew up five key messages that could help curb the alarming fatalities on the road and reach the target established in the Global Goals for Sustainable Development to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 per cent by 2020.

The proposals include a Malta-wide pedestrianisation project identifying no-car zones at certain times of day in non-commercial areas; an overhaul of the driving test, including mandatory retake at intervals for licensed drivers; smarter street signage; a study to examine how to best reduce cars on the road through quotas and alternative incentives; and heavy instant penalties for anyone caught using a mobile phone while driving.

Motors Inc. said it felt it was its responsibility to join the collective call for mindful, sensible driving. Speed is an unnecessary evil only seen for what it is when precious lives are compromised either through irreversible physical and mental damage and even deaths.

The motoring industry is constantly improving car safety through crash-test technology and Euro NCAP ratings and standards, but this still requires drivers to be constantly conscious to drive carefully and responsibly, for their safety, their passengers’ and other commuters’ and pedestrians’ on the road, the statement said.