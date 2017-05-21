Newsbook journalist wins e-Journalism category
The winner of the 2017 e-Journalism category of the Malta Journalism Awards sponsored by SmartCity Malta is Charmaine Attard from Newsbook.com. This year the e-journalism category again attracted a high number of entries.
While congratulating Ms Attard, Sandra Chetcuti, director, Projects and Operations, SmartCity Malta, said: “We are honoured to be sponsoring the e-Journalism category for another year. On both a global and national level, online communications has become the preferred means of sharing information, which is why e-Journalism is crucial in today’s fast-paced economy.”
The Malta Journalism Awards are organised annually by the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM). The awards ceremony was held May 6 at The Palace Hotel, Sliema.
