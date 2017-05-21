Microsoft supports Malta IT agency’s role at IDC Forum in Cyprus

MITA’s chief technology offer Godwin Caruana.

Microsoft has supported the participation of MITA’s chief technology officer Godwin Caruana at the recent IT Managers Innovation Forum held in Cyprus.

The IDC Forum event created a platform for the sharing of the latest developments and emerging applications for collaborative networking and partnerships within the IT industry’s ecosystem.

In his presentation, Dr Caruana spoke on how Malta’s Information Technology Agency, with Microsoft’s support, is applying today’s technology to deliver a transformative vision and gave an overview of MITA’s role, responsibilities, technology landscape, current key projects, as well as an indication of areas being considered as part of its longer term vision.

“MITA’s role is to deliver and implement the assigned programmes as set out in the Digital Malta National ICT Strategy 2014-2020. MITA manages the implementation of IT programmes to enhance public service delivery and provides the infrastructure needed to execute ICT services to the government. The agency is also responsible for propagating further use of ICT in society and economy and to promote and deliver programmes to enhance ICT education and the use of ICT as a learning tool,” Dr Caruana said.

“We are proud to have supported MITA’s participation at this important IDC Forum in Cyprus as this forms part of Microsoft’s commitment to help Malta’s government position itself as a catalyst in IT citizen empowerment,” said Microsoft Malta’s country manager Panayiotis Ioannou.

“Microsoft Malta is constantly investing in innovative technologies to optimise access to cloud computing solutions as part of our mission to empower and help Malta’s government achieve more. We want to be at the forefront when it comes to technology and we want to be leading the new generation that will be taking Malta to the new digital era,” M Ioannou added.

The IDC Forum took place in Malta on May 11.