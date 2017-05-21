Maltese software firm gets Equality Mark

CS Technologies International, a Maltese software development and services company, which specialises in large multinational eCommerce platform development and maintenance, was recently awarded the Equality Mark certification by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) and granted use of the Equality Mark logo for a period of two years.

Now in its 20th year in business, the company has demonstrated evidence of a true commitment towards implementing relevant policies and practices that concern gender equality and family friendly measures at the place of work and in the access to and provision of goods and services.

The process of certification included a thorough audit of processes and policies, including a review of the company’s equality and sexual harassment policies, as well as an understanding of its ability to empower the career of every individual through personal development, family-friendly measures and dyadic in-process flexibility.

The company’s application for certification was facilitated by Camilleri Spiteri Advisory Services, in collaboration with MissInTech, which aims to intrigue women into becoming interested in a career within the ICT sector, and whose founding members are also part of the CS Technologies software development team.